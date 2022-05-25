In Kapil Sibal’s resignation, Congress sees sixth big-ticket exit in five months

As May approached, the Congress turned inwards, seeking desperate answers to arrest the decline within. In a frantic attempt to revive their lost glory, top leaders from the Grand Old Party engaged in a Chintan Shivir that spanned for around three days. Just as the Congress was busy trying to figure out what was wrong with their party, two veterans felt that they have had enough.

While former Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar publicly announced his exit from the party over an emotional Facebook Live session, another stalwart Kapil Sibal handed over his resignation during the same time. Unlike Jakhar, Sibal walked out on a silent note. Until today, when he eventually dropped the bomb while filing for his nomination in Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate with the support of the Samajwadi Party, no one really had a clue that Sibal had resigned from the party 10 days ago.

In the past five months alone, the Congress has seen the exodus of six big names, including Sibal. Take a look:

Sunil Jakhar: The former Congress chief, who was also considered by many within the party ranks as a Chief Ministerial face after the resignation of Amarinder Singh, went out on a belligerent note while blaming Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni’s for the party’s loss in Punjab. He had taken an indirect dig at Priyanka Gandhi for UP state assembly loss, called former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi a “liability” and the Chintan Shivir as “mere formality”. A month after he was issued a showcause notice by the party, he decided quit over a “Goodbye and good luck” message on Facebook Live. Days after quitting the Congress, Jakhar joined BJP.

Hardik Patel: With only a few months left to go for the Gujarat Assembly polls, the young and dynamic Hardik Patel from the Patidar community left the party last week in what was a major blow to Congress. In his letter, Patel slammed senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi alleging that the only thing the leadership in Gujarat was interested in was to ensure that “visiting leaders get their chicken sandwiches”. “When I met top leaders, they seemed distracted by their mobile phones and other issues as opposed to listening to issues concerning Gujarat”, he wrote in a letter.

Ashwani Kumar: Former Union Law minister Ashwani Kumar resigned from the party in February this year. In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Kumar wrote that it was a decision “consistent with my dignity”. While speaking to The Indian Express, Kumar had alleged that the internal functioning of the party was diminishing individual leaders.

RPN Singh: Another stalwart from Uttar Pradesh, RPN Singh, also considered a close aide to Rahul Gandhi left for BJP ahead of the UP polls. According to many reports, he had been sidelined after he had allegedly fallen out with the Gandhis. In his last message to the party before leaving, the former Union Minister told reporters that the “party is no longer what it used to be”.

Amarinder Singh: Months after washing dirty linen in public after going all out against the then Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former Punjab CM decided to step down. He formed his party Punjab Lok Congress, which had fought this years Punjab elections alongside BJP.