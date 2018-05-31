In Kairana, elated Tabassum Hasan predicts BJP doom, only three UP seats in 2019

RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan looks all set to win in Kairana bypoll.

Kairana bypoll result: All is not well for BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Joint opposition candidate Tabassum Hasan looks all set to win the Kairana Lok Sabha by-election 2018 by a huge margin. The counting of votes till 11 am shows Hasan leading by over 50,000 votes against her rival and BJP candidate Mriganka Singh. As per the Election Commision, Hasan was leading with 2,07,788 votes against Singh’s 152567.

Hasan is the candidate of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). She was supported by Samajwadi Party, while BSP and Congress decided not to field their candidates. A third contestant of Lok Dal also withdrew from the polls just a few days ahead of voting. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the regional Nishad Party also backed Hasan unconditionally.

As BJP stares at another defeat in the fight against a united opposition, Hasan predicted today that the saffron party will not be able to win more than three seats in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

“Kairana me hi BJP ko dafan karna (We had to bury BJP in Kairana), she told ABP News while adding, “BJP will get only three seats in 2019 elections.”

ANI quoted Hasan as saying, “This is the victory of truth. I still stand by what I said. There has been a conspiracy and we do not want any future elections to be conducted on EVM machines. The path for united opposition is clear in 2019.”

Kairana bypoll was necessitated after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh. His daughter Mriganka Singh was fielded by the BJP in Kairana where polling took place on May 28. Polling at 73 booths was held on Wednesday.

The Kairana bypoll was marred with reports of malfunctioning EVMs that the Election Commission had blamed on the heat wave.

Early this year, opposition Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had joined hands to snatch Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections. Both seats were previously held by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya respectively.

Bypoll was also held in Noorpur assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh. In the early round of counting for the Noorpur assembly be-election, Samajwadi Party’s Naeemul Hasan had taken a lead of over 4,000 votes.

Early in the morning on Thursday, counting of votes for the Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly by-elections started amid tight security arrangements.

By the 13th round of counting in Kairana, RLD’s Tabassum Hasan was leading by 41391 votes over BJP’s Mriganka Singh.

By the end of the 20th round of counting in Noorpur, Samajwadi Party was leading by 10208 votes against the BJP candidate.

Kairana’s bypoll is being closely watched across the country as this could set in motion the opposition unity to take on PM Narendra Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.