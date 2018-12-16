In Hillary Clinton’s words, inspiring story of Ela Bhatt who changed 2 million lives

Photo shared by Hillary Clinton on her Instagram

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Saturday took to Instagram to share the inspiring story of SEWA founder Ela Bhatt. SEWA (Self-Employed Women’s Association) is an organisation that has been helping women by providing them small loans, and teaching them how to read since 1972. The loans provided to women helped them build their business and help their families.

The organisation, that is headquartered in Ahmedabad, was running with 140,000 members in 1995 and had given loans to many helpless women from some of the poorest and education-deprived areas of the country. Many of them lived behind ‘purdah’ till their husbands passed away, she wrote in the post.

In 2009, when Hillary visited one the retail shop located in Mumbai, the organisation had grown to nearly a million members. When the former first lady of US again reconnected with the organisation again this year, it had just crossed the two million mark.

Terming the modus operandi of SEWA as ‘microloans’, Hillary said, Ela and her thoughts were ‘ahead of their time’. She also recalled how thousands of women wearing colourful sarees were recalling how the organisation empowered them and changed their lives, and at the end of it all, sang ‘We shall overcome’ in Gujarati.

In the Instagram post, Clinton upheld Ela Bhatt’s inspiring work, saying it is “fundamentally about fairness”, as it has been giving shape and helping women achieve their dreams for 46 years now; and the women who have been fighting for their dreams with the help from Ela’s SEWA.

Read the post here: