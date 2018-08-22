In Hamburg, Rahul Gandhi discusses Kerala floods, GST with German Minister

According to a tweet put out from the Congress’ official Twitter handle, Gandhi and Annen discussed Indian and German politics, the devastating floods in Kerala, the GST and jobs. (Photo source: @INCIndia/Twitter)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who reached Hamburg today as part of a four-day tour of the United Kingdom and Germany, met Niels Annen, minister of state and member of Bundestag, the German federal parliament. According to a tweet put out from the Congress’ official Twitter handle, Gandhi and Annen discussed Indian and German politics, the devastating floods in Kerala, the GST and jobs. Gandhi is likely to interact with the Indian diaspora and meet foreign dignitaries in both the countries.

During the visit, part of the party’s NRI outreach programme, Gandhi is also likely to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, sources said. In Germany, he will address two meetings in the German cities of Hamburg and Berlin.

Today Gandhi will deliver a speech at Kampnagel Theater, Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, and tomorrow the Congress chief will address the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin. He will then visit the UK, where he will address an event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in collaboration with local Indian-origin parliamentarians.