In flood-hit Wayanad for second time, Rahul Gandhi alleges bias by Modi government in relief

Kerala floods: Rahul Gandhi alleged bias by Modi government in relief.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accused the Modi government of being bias in releasing funds to the states ruled by opposition parties. Speaking to reporters in Kerala’s Wayanad last night, Rahul said that the Centre doesn’t care about the well being of people living in states where BJP is not in power and promised to continue to put pressure on the government to ensure that those affected by floods were justly compensated. Rahul represents Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha.

“It’s been a tragedy. People of Wayanad have reacted with a great spirit. Main issue here is compensation. People have lost their farms and homes. Centre has a bias, where they are not in power, they don’t really care,” he told news agency ANI on Tuesday night.

Rahul vowed that he will make sure that everyone gets compensated for the loss suffered during the second spell of the South West Monsoon rains from August 8. The Congress leader is in Kerala for the second time this month. He said that he had written and spoken to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister P Vijayan and told them that Wayanad was in serious need of their help. He also sought the support of Kerala’s ruling left in the development of Wayanad.

“We can continue to fight ideologically, but we can also have a vision for the development of Wayanad,” he said.

Watch: Rahul Gandhi promises compensation

In my last visit I met the district administration & they promised me they will compensate everyone that lost their property. I am going to make sure they keep their promise: Shri @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/PcQ8LejEVe — Rahul Gandhi – Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) August 27, 2019



The Congress MP later tweeted that he will raise the issue of crop loss in the floods in the Parliament.

“I am in my parliamentary constituency, Wayanad for the next few days, visiting flood relief camps and reviewing rehabilitation work in the area. Much has been accomplished, but there is so much more that still needs to be done,” he said.

Wayanad was one of the worst affected districts in Kerala during the rains that battered several parts of the southern state. As many as 50,000 people were displaced and staying at relief camps earlier this month. While 60 people lost their lives in Malappuram, 14 lost their lives due to in rain-related incidents in Wayanad.