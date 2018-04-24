In dry state Bihar, son of MP who tipped police on anti-liquor law violation arrested for consuming alcohol

A man who happens to be the son of a Bharaitya Janata Party lawmaker in Bihar has been arrested by the state police for allegedly consuming liquor in the dry state. The arrested youth has been identified as Rahul Manjhi, son of Hari Manjhi, the Member of Parliament from the state’s Gaya district. According to a report in The Indian Express, Manjhi said that he had informed the police that some people in his village in Motiya police station were violating the anti-liquor law. But the police arrested his son. The lawmaker said that the police officials were deliberately targeting him.

Gaya police, however, denied the MP’s accusation and said that they have arrested three youth after conducting a breath analyser test. The remaining two are Vedan Manjhi and Munarik Choudhary. Police said that they also found alcohol beyond the permissible limit in their blood during the test.

Police said that on Saturday a search operation was conducted in Nama village on the basis of a complaint filed by the MP. Gaya City SP Gaurav Mangla said that police had on the intervening night of April 21 and 22 conducted a search operation in the West Nama village and arrested three persons. The SP said that they were remanded in judicial custody.

Police said that during the alcohol test, level of alcohol in Rahul was 168 mg per 100 ml.

Hari Manjhi however said that the police arrested his son to stop him from raising an alarm. The MP said that he had informed the police about the open violation of the law in Nama village but police ended up targetting his son. Defending his son, Hari said that it was just 10 ml alcohol and it happens even after you drink cold drink.

The Nitish Kumar government had in April 2016 imposed a statewide ban on sale and consumption of liquor to check rising incidents of crime. His decision was widely hailed by women and politicians of the state. Since then, several instances of illegal liquor trade have been reported in the state. The anti-liquor amounts to imprisonment up to seven years and a fine ranging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.