In dramatic outburst, Arvind Kejriwal tears apart L-G panel report on CCTVs in full public view- watch video

Kejriwal said that no permission should be required for CCTV camera installation, adding that crime in Delhi would be “reduced by half” once surveillance cameras were set up across the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tore apart a report submitted by a panel set up by Lt Governor Anil Baijal on working out the guidelines for installation and monitoring of surveillance cameras. Addressing a huge gathering of representatives of RWAs, market associations and NGOs, Kejriwal said that no permission should be required for CCTV camera installation, adding that crime in Delhi would be “reduced by half” once surveillance cameras were set up across the city.

“I am extremely delighted to see women in such large numbers, who have showed up here for this session. It means they want CCTV cameras in Delhi,” Kejriwal told the gathering. “For last three years, we have been trying to get CCTVs installed in the city. We also initiated the files, but the L-G, other officers and BJP did not let us work,” he alleged.

However, in an unexpected gesture, the chief minister waved the ‘report’ of the panel set up by Baijal in May and read out portions from it before tearing it to pieces. The report was submitted to the L-G by a panel, mostly police officers, to regulate the installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras in private and government buildings in the national capital.

Later, the L-G office issued a statement and said the rules were only at a “draft stage” and had been put out in public domain for suggestions and clarifications.

#WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tears a report of a Lieutenant Governor committee on CCTV cameras in Delhi saying, ”Janta ki marzi hai ki is report ko phaad do. Janta janardan hai jantantra mein” pic.twitter.com/eE5FYSJtJ3 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2018

“The report says that every owner and data controller of CCTV system collecting any information from public space shall report to the appropriate authority. And, the appropriate authority and police shall visit and assess if CCTVs are needed or not,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said that its not police rule but people’s rule in the country. Kejriwal asked the gathering if a license should be needed for installation of CCTV cameras. “You all said ‘No’. So, what should we do with this report, should we tear it?” he asked.

However, the L-G office later issued a statement and said that draft rules put out for public suggestions/objections/feedback by the committee formed under the Principal Secretary (Home). The statement added that these were only prescribed for “a reporting mechanism” for CCTVs and not a licensing mechanism.