In Delhi Police possession – Whopping 8 lakh litre liquor, over 40,000 seized vehicles, Supreme Court informed

“Illicit liquor lying in police stations is another item which occupies a lot of space. As on August 31, 2018, there was a total of 8,02,370 litres of seized liquor lying in police stations,” the affidavit added.

In a startling disclosure, Delhi Police have informed the Supreme Court that a staggering amount of over eight lakh litres of seized liquor were lying in police stations. Apart from this, 40,233 impounded vehicles were also lying with them. With an aim to decongest the police station, Delhi Police said that it has formulated a policy.

“Policy has been formulated with the object to decongest police stations by way of removal/disposal of seized/impounded material/vehicles and to ensure that such materials do not create impediment in the smooth flow of traffic and do not become breeding grounds for disease carrying vectors,” Delhi police said in an affidavit filed before a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta.

“As on July 31, 2018, a total of 40,223 seized vehicles are lying in police stations…. Some vehicles also keep lying in police custody because their owners have already claimed insurance and the insurance companies are not interested to take the vehicle to save the expenses of lifting, storage and disposal of vehicles,” the affidavit said.

The Police Department has also written to the Principal Secretary (Home) of the Delhi government to speed up the process of appointing ‘Nazirs’ for each revenue district. Nazirs is a record keeper of a malkhana- where seized materials are kept. In the affidavit, Delhi police stated that the storage capacity of these ‘Malkhanas’ were “grossly insufficient”.