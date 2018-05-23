In cartoon, MNS chief Raj Thackeray mocks BJP, Amit Shah over Karnataka election outcome

This is not the first time that Thackeray has lobbed a stinging attack at the BJP.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the formation of government in Karnataka. In a cartoon posted in Twitter, the firebrand leader from Maharashtra said, “Literally pulled out of the power deep down from their throat” while mocking BJP’s failure to form the government despite emerging as the single largest party after Karnataka election results were announced.

The characters featured in the cartoon resemble Janata Dal (Secular) chief and Chief Minister-elect HD Kumaraswamy, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah. The caricature shows Rahul Gandhi place his hand inside the throat of a man who appears to be BJP chief Amit Shah. The man is tagged as BJP in the cartoon and is seen in excruciating pain. “Literally pulled out of the power deep down from their throat,” the cartoon is captioned.

Take a look at the Raj Thackeray’s cartoon

In Karnataka, JD(S), Congress and BJP failed to get a majority and the verdict delivered a hung assembly. Following the results, BJP staked claim of forming the government and BS Yeddyurappa took oath as Chief Minister only to resign moments before a Supreme Court-ordered trust vote in the Assembly on Saturday. CM-elect HD Kumaraswamy will be sworn-in this afternoon as JD(S)-Congress coalition government is set to take charge.

This is not the first time that Thackeray has lobbed a stinging attack at the BJP. Earlier, he had trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP over an array of issues ranging from the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the CBSE paper leak. In March this year, Thackeray had called for opposition unity and a “Modi-mukt Bharat” by 2019. Addressing party workers at a rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai, Thackeray said, “The country is fed up with the false promises made by Narendra Modi and his government.”

“India got its first Independence in 1947, second in 1977 (after the post-Emergency elections), and 2019 can bring a third Independence if India becomes `Modi-mukt’,” the MNS chief said. If the Modi government was ousted and an inquiry is ordered into demonetisation, it (the note-ban) may turn out to be the biggest scam ever since 1947, he said. Notably, Thackeray had also met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar.