In blame game over floods, Kerala draws first blood as Supreme Court orders Tamil Nadu to keep Mullaperiyar water low 

The war of words between the Kerala and Tamil Nadu government over the horrific floods in the former state has fanned a major row. (Reuters)

Kerala floods 2018: The war of words between the Kerala and Tamil Nadu government over the horrific floods in the former state has fanned a major row. On Thursday, Kerala government told the Supreme Court that the sudden release of water from the Mullaperiyar Dam by the Tamil Nadu government was one of the reasons for the devastating deluge in the state. Outrightly rejecting the Pinarayi government’s allegations, Tamil Nadu chief minister EK Palaniswami said that Kerala’s claims that excess water was released from Mullaperiyar dam caused the floods are “false and baseless”. Palaniswami had asked that if the excess water was discharged from one dam, then how did the water reach all parts of Kerala.

Intervening in the matter, the Supreme Court today directed the Tamil Nadu government that the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam be maintained at 139 feet till August 31 keeping in mind the grave devastation in Kerala. The apex court bench made it clear that it would confine itself to the aspect of disaster management and said that the decision to lower the water limit in the dam has been taken in view of the devastating deluge in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court observation came after Tamil Nadu government alleged that “it could be a part of a sinister design” to circumvent the apex court’s decision fixing the permissible limit. The next hearing will be held on September 6 with Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka asked to file their responses in the meantime.

A plea filed by Kerala resident Russel Roy had sought a direction to Tamil Nadu to manage the water level in the dam as the floods in Kerala have created a havoc. The apex court had earlier ordered the disaster management panel of the Mullaperiyar Dam to urgently decide on lowering the water level. The Tamil Nadu government had then opposed the plea by Kerala Chief Minister to lower the water level in Mullaperiyar dam saying the current inflow of water into the dam was 20,000 cusecs and due to rains, it may not be possible to reduce water level immediately.