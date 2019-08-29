Bihar: Pappu Yadav’s JAP to contest 100 seats, wants next CM from Dalit or Backward class

Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav addresses a press conference in Patna on August 22. He has said that the next Bihar CM will be a Dalit.

Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) president Pappu Yadav has announced that his party will contest elections in 100 seats in Bihar where Assembly elections will be held in October 2020. Trying to project himself as a representative of OBCs and Dalits in the state, the former Madhepura MP also said that in order to implement social and political justice, the party has decided that the next Chief Minister will be from Dalit or Backward class.

“Party has earmarked 100 seats on which it will be contesting assembly elections scheduled for next year. Party will connect with at least 20,000 people at every assembly. A membership campaign will also be carried out till Dec 31,” he told reporters in Patna after a three-day meeting of the party units.

When asked about the 10% reservation to the economically backward upper caste, the politician said that he supports the Modi government’s decision but demanded 52% reservation for OBC on the basis of their population. He further alleged that the BJP was working on the directions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Pappu Yadav’s latest announcement comes days after former CM and Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi announced that he was working on a plan to form a “Third Front” in the state to challenge the NDA and Mahagathbandhan. Manjhi was a constituent of NDA minus Janata Dal (United) and even contested the 2015 Assembly elections in an agreement with the BJP and LJP. He later quit the NDA and joined the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Earlier this week, Manjhi had met Pappu Yadav in Patna triggering talks of a new front ahead of the elections.

Pappu Yadav was once a close aide of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, now in jail. In Lalu’s absence, Pappu wants to project himself as the representative of OBCs and Dalits in the state and challenge Nitish Kumar who enjoys an immaculate image. The RJD had expelled Pappu in May 2015 for indulging in anti-party activities. At that time, he was a member of the Lok Sabha from Madhapur constituency. Two days after his expulsion, Pappu Yadav floated a new party Jan Adhikar Party. During the Assembly elections, he campaigned against Nitish-Lalu alliance. He had fielded candidates on 64 seats but didn’t win even one seat.