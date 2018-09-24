In Amethi, ‘Shiv Bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi targets Modi on Rafale; BJP reminds him of ‘Hindu terror’ remark

Rahul offered flowers to the portrait of Lord Shiva. (INC twitter)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Amethi. Gandhi, who is in a combative mode against the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale deal, was welcomed by Kawariyas at an event. Rahul also offered flowers to the portrait of Lord Shiva. However, Gandhi was quick to come under fire from the BJP, which reminded him of his past statements on ‘Hindu terror’.

According to the official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress, Kawariyas welcomed Gandhi with ‘Har-Har, Bum-Bum’ chants. Several hoardings welcoming the Congress president as ‘Shiv Bhakt Rahul Gandhiji’ were put up in his bastion Amethi, The Indian Express reported.

Recently, the Congress chief completed his Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and is visiting various religious places in what is being seen as an attempt by the Congress to reach out to Hindu vote bank before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to several media reports, on September 27, Rahul will visit the Kamtanath temple in Chitrakoot and then hold public meetings and a road show from Satna to Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

However, BJP attacked Gandhi and reminded him of using the ‘Hindu terror’ term. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told ANI that it is the same Rahul Gandhi who said there is greater danger from Hindus than LeT (a terrorist organisation). “It’s the same Rahul Gandhi who said that there’s a greater danger from Hindus than LeT. It’s the same R Gandhi during whose tenure Manmohan Singh said that first right over resources of India belongs to Muslims ¬ to Hindus,” Patra said.

On his part, Rahul attacked the Prime Minister on the Rafale deal, and charged Modi with snatching away money from the poor and handing it over to an industralist. “The chowkidar of the country has taken out Rs 20,000 crore from the pockets of the poor, martyrs and the jawans and put it in the pocket of Ambani,” PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.