In Amethi, Congress legislator throws a challenge at Amit Shah: Win a single booth if you can

“Amit Shah has said that he will win one seat in Amethi or Raebareli. Watching dreams is not a bad thing, but I challenge you to win even a single booth in Amethi-Raebareli,” he said.

Congress Uttar Pradesh General Secretary Deepak Singh has thrown a reverse challenge at Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah, who had said that his party would win either Raibareli or Amethi seat in next elections. Responding to Shah’s claim, Singh said that he will quit as Member of Legislative Council if BJP emerges as victorious even at a single booth in the constituency.

“If your party wins, I will quit as MLC, if your party loses, you quit as Rajya Sabha MP,” he said.

Singh further said that BJP will lose in every part of the country, saying that many of the party leaders are looking to change their seats. “Later, Amit Shah will say that it was an election slogan, such things are said during the elections,” he said.

“It is due to such politicians(Amit Shah) that people are losing faith in politics and leaders.

Recently, Amit Shah visited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s home turf and held a public rally. The BJP chief said that his party would free Raebareli and Amethi of “family rule”.

In 2014, BJP had swept the general elections in Uttar Pradesh. However, the party lost both Raebareli and Amethi to Congress. Shah’s efforts in Raebareli, which include meetings with party workers, shows that BJP leadership is taking the task of defeating Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi with utter seriousness.