In all-out attack, BJP’s Sambit Patra likens Opposition front to terrorist Hafiz Saeed

In what is arguably the sharpest attack on the Opposition till date, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has drawn an analogy between the ‘united opposition’ and wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed to target parties who are ‘desperate to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ in 2019 when the country goes to the polls. In a tweet, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the opposition was trying to do what 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed has been saying ‘openly’.

“The ‘Mahagathbandhan’ desperately wants to stop India from having Modi as it’s PM in 2019 ..there are others as well..desperately trying for d same! Hafiz Saeed openly saying that he will shed blood of Narendra Modi (sic),” he tweeted along with a video clip of Saeed’s speech.

Patra, however, later clarified that it was not a ‘comparison”. He said that the government’s decision to fight black money and corruption have brought all the opposition parties under one roof. He added that the government under PM Modi’s leadership is moving on the right path, therefore the opposition is making desperate attempts to stop him. On the fight against terrorism, he said that the government has given an upper hand to the forces and has been effective in dealing with the menace.

“Of course this is not a comparison! Modiji’s attack on black money and corruption is getting the opposition in India on one page while his attack on terrorism and the surgical strike is pushing Hafiz Sayed to desperation! This proves that the Modi government is moving the right way!” he tweeted later.

Meanwhile, another party leader Giriraj Singh also blasted the opposition parties over their unity which he said are ‘coming together only with a sole aim to stop the NDA in 2019’. “Maoists, casteists, feudals and ‘Osamavaadi’ are uniting against the NDA. But the NDA’s boat will pass the 2019 hurdle,” he said.

शुभप्रभात माओवादी,जातिवादी,सामन्तवादी और ओसामावादी सभी राष्ट्रवादी गठबंधन(NDA)के ख़िलाफ़ एकजुट हो गए हैं।लेकिन विकास की अविरल गंगा में बहते हुए NDA की नाव नियत गति से 2019 का पड़ाव अवश्य पार करेगी। — Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) June 4, 2018

The remarks from the BJP leaders come in the backdrop of NDA’s drubbing in the recent bypolls and Congress-JD(S) forging a post-poll alliance in Karnataka to keep the BJP out of power. The NDA won just three of the 14 bypolls (4 Lok Sabha and 11 Assembly). The results have given a major impetus to the opposition parties to forge an alliance of ‘like-minded’ parties to take on the BJP in next year’s general elections.