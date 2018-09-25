In Aadhaar constitutionally valid? Supreme Court’s crucial verdict tomorrow

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounced its judgment on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar. The court had reserved its order on May 10 after hearing the arguments from the involving parties including the Centre. The Constitution bench of the court had begun hearing the matter on January 17 this year.

The judgment will be pronounced by the Constitution bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra. The other Justices on the bench are AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.

The Aadhaar was the Congress-led UPA’s brainchild. But the BJP after coming to power in 2014, passed a bill in the Parliament raking up the controversy and becoming a matter of litigation before the top court. The BJP government had made Aadhaar mandatory for people to avail the benefits of the welfare schemes. The government has argued that using Aadhaar, it has fixed leakages in the system and managed to bring transperancy in the system.

Several people including the opposition parties have criticised the government for making Aadhaar mandatory as it seeks one to submit his biometric details.

The Aadhaar hearing is the second longest hearing in the Supreme Court ever. The first petition challenging the validity of the Aadhaar was filed in 2012.