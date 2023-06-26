In a significant setback for the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), several prominent party leaders on Monday jumped ship and joined the Congress party.

The leaders who joined the party include former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao. The leaders joined Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for calling all-party meet on Manipur in PM Modi’s absence

VIDEO | Several leaders of KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, join Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the AICC office in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/kYgtmIY956 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2023

The decision of these prominent BRS leaders to switch allegiance to the Congress party marks a significant development in Telangana’s political landscape.

With over a dozen BRS leaders making the transition, it is seen as a major boost for the Congress ahead of the upcoming state elections scheduled for December 2023.

AICC member Kota Neelima took to Twitter to express her excitement, stating, “Beginning of the Congress wave in Telangana. @INCTelangana makes headlines at AICC in New Delhi today as senior BRS leaders join the party.”

Neelima further shared that Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao had met with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, expressing their intent to join the Congress party. The formal joining ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 2 in Khammam, Telangana.

The addition of these seasoned politicians to the Congress party is expected to strengthen its position in Telangana and invigorate its campaign efforts for the upcoming elections in the state in December.