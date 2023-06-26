scorecardresearch
Blow to KCR: 35 BRS leaders, including former ministers and MLAs, join Congress ahead of Telangana polls

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao, along with other Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, have joined the Congress party in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Rahul Gandhi| BRS| Mallikarjun Kharge
The leaders joined Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. (Source- By arrangement)

In a significant setback for the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), several prominent party leaders on Monday jumped ship and joined the Congress party.

The leaders who joined the party include former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao. The leaders joined Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi.

The decision of these prominent BRS leaders to switch allegiance to the Congress party marks a significant development in Telangana’s political landscape.

With over a dozen BRS leaders making the transition, it is seen as a major boost for the Congress ahead of the upcoming state elections scheduled for December 2023.

AICC member Kota Neelima took to Twitter to express her excitement, stating, “Beginning of the Congress wave in Telangana. @INCTelangana makes headlines at AICC in New Delhi today as senior BRS leaders join the party.”

Neelima further shared that Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao had met with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, expressing their intent to join the Congress party. The formal joining ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 2 in Khammam, Telangana.

The addition of these seasoned politicians to the Congress party is expected to strengthen its position in Telangana and invigorate its campaign efforts for the upcoming elections in the state in December.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 18:20 IST

