In a shocking incident, NRI man dies while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh

In a shocking incident, an Australian paraglider of Indian origin Sanjay KR Devarkonda died in a crash while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Wednesday night.

Devarkonda had gone missing after taking off from Bir Billing paragliding site and a rescue operation was sent to find him. After nearly six hours of search, his body was found near Joginder Nagar area. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Earlier on Wednesday, Spanish paraglider Jos Levis, who had gone missing since last few days, was rescued from a forest in Palampur. He was spotted in Bandla hills, near Palampur on Tuesday.

It is believed that Lewis was a free flyer. As per rules free flyers are required to register themselves with local authorities. They are given permission with authorities on the basis of insurance, license and level of experience, Times of India said.

In another incident, paraglider from Singapore Kok Chang (53), who also went missing while paragliding in the Bir-Billing area was found dead. He had come to take part in the Paragliding World Cup to be held from October 27 in Bir Billing. The place is popular across the world.

Nearly 160 paragliders are likely to turn up in the three-day event.