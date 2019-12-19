In a role reversal, Delhi Police offer refreshments to those detained over CAA protests

The refreshments were offered at Surajmal Stadium and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana area of Northwest Delhi. (ANI)

In complete contrast to the tough stance that the Delhi Police has taken against protesters in the past few days, demonstrators detained for agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital were offered refreshments by the police department. The protesters were detained earlier in the day for defying Section 144 that has been imposed in parts of the city in the wake of massive protests in the national capital. The refreshments were offered at Surajmal Stadium and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana area of Northwest Delhi.

News agency ANI shared the images of those detained including Swaraj Abhiyan founder Yogendra Yadav taking refreshments at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana. “Police personnel offered refreshments at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, to protesters who were detained, including Swaraj Abhiyan founder, Yogendra Yadav,” ANI reported while sharing pictures on its official handle.

Delhi: Police personnel offered refreshments at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, to protesters who were detained, including Swaraj Abhiyan founder, Yogendra Yadav. (Source – Delhi Police) https://t.co/ez4Lyvp7uU pic.twitter.com/7RjpipYBJS — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Just days ago, Delhi police had faced severe criticism for its late-night crackdown on students of Jamia Milia Islamia University who had staged massive protests against the Citizenship Law. It was alleged that the police had entered the premises of the university without permission from the chancellor and beaten the students late at night. The police, however, defended its action saying that it acted with maximum restraint and entered the campus while chasing the protestors who after resorting to violence had gone inside the premises.

Delhi police’s action cut no ice with a section of people and opposition parties who called for mega protests against the alleged brutalities inside Jamia. A day after the actions, protests erupted in various universities across the country.

Meanwhile, people are protesting against the Citizenship Law in various parts of the country today. The protests turned violent in parts of Uttar Pradesh where prohibitory orders are in place in all districts to prevent any untoward situation.