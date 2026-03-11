In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court allowed the first-ever plea for passive euthanasia of Harish Rana of Ghaziabad. Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan passed the judgment on Wednesday, noting that the man who has been permanent vegetative state since 2013 after falling from a building has not be responding to treatment.

The bench of Justices said, “He experiences sleep–wake cycles but exhibits no meaningful interaction and has been dependent on others for all activities of self-care. Harish has been on CAN administered through a PEG tube, and his condition has shown no improvement,” according to Bar and Bench.

Consequently, the first-ever court-ordered passive euthanasia ruling in the country will let medical authorities withdraw Rana’s artificial life support, effectively allowing the man in his 30s to die with dignity.

More information will be added.