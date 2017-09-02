In a first of its kind scheme in India, Tamil Nadu distributes free set-top boxes

Chief minister K Palaniswami distributed the STBs and also inaugurated the MPEG 4 upgraded control room for digital signal transmission.(Image: IE)

Touted to be the first of its kind initiative in the country, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday launched the distribution of free set-top boxes (STBs) to subscribers of the state-run cable TV corporation. Chief minister K Palaniswami distributed the STBs and also inaugurated the MPEG 4 upgraded control room for digital signal transmission. Close to 70 lakh subscribers of the government-run Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV) will now have access to 180 channels in digital quality at a monthly subscription of Rs 125. Cable TV network through TACTV was a pet project of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.