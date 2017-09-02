​​ ​
  3. In a first of its kind scheme in India, Tamil Nadu distributes free set-top boxes

Chief minister K Palaniswami distributed the STBs and also inaugurated the MPEG 4 upgraded control room for digital signal transmission.

Touted to be the first of its kind initiative in the country, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday launched the distribution of free set-top boxes (STBs) to subscribers of the state-run cable TV corporation. Chief minister K Palaniswami distributed the STBs and also inaugurated the MPEG 4 upgraded control room for digital signal transmission. Close to 70 lakh subscribers of the government-run Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV) will now have access to 180 channels in digital quality at a monthly subscription of Rs 125. Cable TV network through TACTV was a pet project of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

