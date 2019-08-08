In a first, Mayawati appoints a Yadav MP as leader of BSP in Lok Sabha

The latest rejig in BSP comes ahead of bye-polls for 12 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati has appointed Jaunpur MP Shyam Singh Yadav as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha. This is the first instance when the BSP has made a Yadav its parliamentary party leader in the Lower House, a report in The Indian Express said. In another organisation reshuffle, the party appointed Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey as its deputy leader in the House. The BSP has 10 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Yadav replaces Danish Ali who was elected from Amroha after he quit the JD(S) and switched over to the Mayawati-led party. After Ali was stripped of his post on Wednesday, the party said that it had been done toeing its ‘sarvajan hitaaye, sarvajan sukhaaye’ policy and to give greater representation to OBCs.

Danish Ali will replace RS Kushwaha, who has been made BSP’s central unit general secretary, the party said in a statement.

“Bahujan Samaj Party is a party, which believes in sarvajan hitaaye, sarvajan sukhaaye. UP is the most populous state in the country, and as a result, there is a need to make some state-level changes in the organisation,” it said.

The party also made its former Rajya Sabha MP Munquad Ali its Uttar Pradesh unit president. Recognising his contributions, the party said that he had started his politics with the BSP and has stood by the party during hours of happiness and sorrow and is still doing it. The party termed RS Kushwaha a disciplined worker who had been implementing its every instruction with full honesty.

The latest rejig comes ahead of bye-polls for 12 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The BSP has already announced that it will contest against the Samajwadi Party, the first election after the collapse of their alliance forged before the general elections.

The appointment of a Muslim leader as the party’s state unit chief assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of Mayawati’s decision to support the Modi government in the Parliament to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.