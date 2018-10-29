In a first, DMK mouthpiece Murasoli regrets calling Rajinikanth BJP’s puppet



Last year in December, Rajinikanth formed a political party and announced that he will contest all 234 seats of the state in 2021. (PTI)

DMK mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ has expressed regret over an article in which it called Tamil actor Rajinikanth a puppet of the BJP, the Hindustan Times reported. The move came after Murasoli got to know that the article had hurt ‘a few good hearts’ and fans of the superstar actor.

“…our editorial team was advised to avoid such pieces. We regret publishing the article against Rajinikanth,” the mouthpiece said in a statement. The report further said that this is the first time when the DMK mouthpiece has regretted an article.

Last week on Friday, Murasoli published an article saying that Rajinikanth was a puppet and was being supported by communal elements. The article said that the people who were speaking for the superstar in the media were communal and wanted to divide the Tamil community.

The DMK mouthpiece had also questioned the superstar on his recent statement about Rajini Makkal Mandram — a political party founded by Rajinikanth. In his communication to the members of the party, Rajnikant had earlier said that he was committed to ushering in a change in the political arena without the trappings of money and posts.

