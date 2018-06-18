In a first, Chinese envoy proposes India-China-Pakistan trilateral summit

Chinese ambassador to India, Luo Zhaohui, delivers keynote address on ‘Beyond Wuhan: How Far and Fast can China-India Relations Go’ at an event organised by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. Chinese ambassador to India, Luo Zhaohui, has proposed an India-China-Pakistan trilateral summit on the lines of China, Russia and Mongolia meet. The Chinese ambassador proposed the trilateral summit while delivering a keynote address on ‘Beyond Wuhan: How Far and Fast can China-India Relations Go’ at an event organised by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. While noting that leaders of China, Russia and Mongolia held a similar meet, the envoy said the proposal of India, China and Pakistan holding a trilateral summit was “very constructive”. “This is a proposal suggested by some Indian friends and it is a very a good and constructive idea. Maybe not now, but in the future, that is the great idea,” Luo was quoted as saying by PTI. He further said that the New Delhi-Beijing relations have gone beyond the bilateral scope.

“China-India relations have gone beyond bilateral scope. We have broad converging interests and face common challenges in Asia and beyond. We need to enhance coordination & cooperation in SCO, BRICS, G20 and join hands to tackle global challenges,” he said. The Indian government has not officially reacted to Luo’s proposal. However, it is likely to be condemned as India has always asserted that all issues with Pakistan will have to solved bilaterally without the interference of a third party. “We strongly condemn the statement of the Chinese ambassador. We hope government of India will also condemn his statement. Our stand has been that the issues between India and Pakistan should be solved bilaterally,” Congress leader Manish Tewari told ANI. Months after India-China relations were strained over Doklam standoff, Luo said both countries cannot take another such blow. He also stressed on the need to find a “mutually acceptable solution” on the boundary issue through of meeting of Special Representatives. “We need to control, manage, narrow differences through expanding cooperation. The boundary question was left over by history. We need to find a mutual acceptable solution through Special Representatives’ Meeting while adopting confidence building measures,” Luo said, adding, “We cannot stand another Doklam (sic).”