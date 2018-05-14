In a first, all-woman Post Office Passport Seva Kendra starts operations

The printing and issuing of passports will be done by Jalandhar office. (IE)

In a first, a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) run by an all-woman team has started operations here today. The seva kendra was inaugurated by Union Minister Vijay Sampla in the local head Post Office. It was 192nd POPSK in the country, but first one to be operated by an all-woman team. “It was part of the Centre’s initiative for women empowerment,” Sampla said said. According to Jalandhar regional Passport Officer Harmanbir Singh Gill, the Phagwara Kendra will be headed by department’s Verification Officer Madhuri Bhavi.

The other two women staff members — Postal Assistants — will be from the Post Office Department. The printing and issuing of passports will be done by Jalandhar office. At present, 50 applications will be received and processed here daily, Gill said, adding the number will be increased to 100 in future. Sampla said that this kendra will cater to needs of Kapurthala, Nawandhar and Jalandhar rural districts.

“Phagwara POPSK will benefit people immensely as the town was an NRI hub of Doaba region of the state. People of the region will now get all facilities related to applying for and processing of passport applications,” he said.