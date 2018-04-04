In a bid to embarrass Opposition, BJP and NDA MPs to give up salary for disrupted part of Parliament’s Budget Session

In a bid to embarrass the Opposition, Union Minister Ananth Kumar today said MPs of the ruling NDA would forego their salary for the 23 days of the ongoing budget session when Parliament did not function because of protests by the Congress and other political parties.

Kumar blamed the Congress for the logjam in both the Houses of Parliament, saying that it had engaged in “anti-democratic” politics. The party had stopped important bills from being passed, which led to a “criminal wastage” of the taxpayer’s money, the parliamentary affairs minister told reporters here.

The MPs of the NDA, which includes the BJP and several of its allies, would give up their salary for the disrupted period of the session, he said. The session is scheduled to end on Friday.