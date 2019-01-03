In 2019’s first political rally, PM Modi says Congress let Kartarpur Sahib go to Pakistan

Addressing a rally in Gurdaspur, the Prime Minister said, “The government of the day during partition could not keep this place (Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib) with the country.” (Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and blamed it for letting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib go to Pakistan during partition. Addressing a rally in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, his first in the new year, the Prime Minister said, “The government of the day during partition could not keep this place (Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib) with the country.” Kartarpur Sahib is located on the Indo-Pak border and can be seen from the Indian side.

He further said that upon seeing the emotional connect of the Sikh brothers and sisters, the government decided to build a Kartarpur corridor which will connect Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also hit out at the grand old party for allegedly protecting the accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He said: “Those who have a history of killing thousands of Sikh brothers and sisters…those who even today are gifting chief ministerial position to riots accused. The people of Punjab should beware of such people.”

The Prime Minister was referring to newly-appointed Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath who is accused of leading a riotous mob during 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which some people were killed.

Referring to the latest conviction in the worst anti-Sikh massacre case, the PM further said the riots accused were called ‘Sajjan’ and their files were shut on one family’s direction. “NDA government got them (files) out and set up a committee and now the results are in open.” PM Modi was referring to Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who was recently convicted by the Delhi High Court and awarded life sentence.

PM Modi also said that Congress lied to the farmers on loan waivers. He said that the grand old party even in Punjab had promised loan waivers but deceived them after coming to power.