Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan PM: Sukhbir Badal takes a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sukhbir Badal (ANI)

Former Punjab deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal today took a dig at state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu over reports that latter may attend the oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan PM-designate Imran Khan. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday he said, “Sidhu sahab ka malum nahi kal kya karenge, parso kya karenge aur jo karenge uska asar aur nuksan kya hoga, mujhe lagta hai agar wo pakke wahi reh jae toh Punjab me shanti ho jaegi aur desh mein bhi (Don’t know what Navjot Singh Sidhu will do. What will he do on day after tomorrow and what will be its bad effect. I think, if he stays there permanently, then there will be peace in Punjab as well as the rest of the country.”

Earlier in the day, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was at Pakistan High Commission in Delhi said that he has applied for government permission to go to the event and sought political clearances, ahead of the swearing-in. Speaking to the media, the cricketer turned politician said he was in the national capital for some formalities. Speaking further he said that everything would now depend on the government’s permission.

Last Saturday, the Punjab minister was invited by Imran Khan after the latter extended a personal invite during a telephonic conversation. According to Punjab Government officials, the next Pakistan PM had thanked Sidhu for praising him during a press conference on August 2.