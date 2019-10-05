Imran Khan’s BIG terror acknowledgment: Pakistan PM appeals people not to cross LoC for ‘humanitarian aid’

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the UNGA.(Photo/AP)

Imran Khan admits Pakistan’s terror role: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plan to use common citizens as pawns to push terrorists into the Indian territory has exploded in his face. Imran Khan, who had earlier asked people to march towards the Line of Control (LoC) on October 27, has now appealed people not to do so.

Addressing the people of occupied Kashmir, Imran Khan on Saturday tried to cover up terror activities as ‘humanitarian aid’ and tweeted to urge people to refrain from crossing the LoC, saying it could help India’s ‘narrative’ over the Kashmir issue.

“I understand the anguish of the Kashmiris in AJK seeing their fellow Kashmiris in IOJK under an inhumane curfew for over 2 months. But any one crossing the LoC from AJK to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative,” Imran Khan said.

“A narrative that tries to divert from the indigenous Kashmiris’ struggle against brutal Indian Occupation by trying to label it as “Islamic terrorism” being driven by Pakistan. It will give India an excuse to increase violent oppression of Kashmiris in IOJK & attack across LoC,” he added.

Imran Khan’s desperate appeal came hours after India made it clear that anyone trying to cross the LoC will be treated as an infiltrator. Speaking to reporters during a regular press briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday had slammed Imran Khan for provoking people for ‘jihad’ against India.

“He [Imran Khan] used provocative and irresponsible statements in UNGA too. I think he does not know how to conduct international relationships. The most serious thing is he gave an open call for jihad against India which is not normal,” Raveesh Kumar said.

Pakistan has been trying to garner the support of the international community against India over the government’s decision to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. However, India has convincingly relayed the message that it was an internal issue and New Delhi is against any foreign meddling.