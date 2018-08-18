​​​
Imran Khan swearing-in LIVE updates: Guests start arriving at President House, oath-taking ceremony to begin shortly

Imran Khan swearing-in LIVE Updates: Pakistan Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan, 65, will be sworn in as the 22nd Premier of the southeast nation today.

By: | Updated:Aug 18, 2018 10:25 am
Imran Khan swearing-in LIVE Updates: Pakistan Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan, 65, will be sworn in as the 22nd Premier of the southeast nation today. President Mamnoon Hussain will administer him the oath of office and secrecy at a glittering ceremony at 9:30 am in the President House in Islamabad. The cricketer-turned-politician was elected Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister by the National Assembly on Friday. Khan secured 176 votes out of the total 272 cast in polling in the Lower House of the Parliament. His opponent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif, who also is the younger brother of jailed leader Nawaz Sharif, got 96 votes. In the elections held on July 25, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won 149 seats.

Live Blog

Imran Khan swearing-in: Track all LIVE Updates here

10:25 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Imran Khan swearing-in shortly

PTI chief and former cricketer Imran Khan will be sworn in as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan in a few minutes from now.

10:21 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Pakistan Army Chief

Former Indian cricketer and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad.

10:19 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
10:15 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Navjot Singh Sidhu waves as he crosses Attari-Wagah border

Punjab minister and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu waves as he crosses the border to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan, at Attari-Wagah border in Attari on Friday.

10:12 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Guests start arriving at President House

Guests have started arriving at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan. The Dawn reported that those present at the venue include senior PTI leaders, former Indian cricket Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rameez Raja, Wasim Akram, newly elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, singers Salman Ahmed and Abrarul Haq, actor Javaid Sheikh and former National Assembly speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza.

09:50 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Shahbaz Sharif set to become leader of opposition

PML(N) president Shahbaz Sharif is set to become the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly. He has been nominated by 111 MNAs to the postition, a report in Dawn said. According to Speaker Asad Qaiser, he had received Sharif’s nomination as the opposition leader signed by 111 members from the opposition benches. The leader of the opposition will be announced on Monday.

09:48 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Imran Khan promises to bring 'change' in Pakistan

On Friday, Imran Khan secured 176 votes out of the total 272 cast in polling in the Lower House. His opponent Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N got 96 votes. Addressing the House later amid a ruckus, Khan promised to "bring the tabdeeli (change) that this nation was starving for". "We have to hold strict accountability in this country; the people who looted this country, I promise that I will work against them," he said.

09:31 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Tight security at President House

Tight security arrangements have been made in and around the President House. The Dawn report said that guests have been asked to carry their NIC or accreditation cards and not bring any handbags, purses, mobiles phones or any other electronic gadgetry. Former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is among the special guests invited by Imran Khan.

09:27 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Oath ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr to begin shortly

According a report in Dawn, the guests invited to the ceremony have been told to be at Aiwan-e-Sadr (President House) at 9:15 am. The ceremony will begin with the national anthem at 9:30 am, the report said. After this, the cabinet secretary will seek permission from the President to commence the swearing-in ceremony.

09:24 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
PML-N for parliamentary body to probe Pak poll rigging

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has demanded to set up a parliamentary committee to investigate alleged rigging during the general elections. PTI of Imran Khan had emerged as the single largest party in the elections that were held on July 25. "We want a third party audit into election results. We want transparency," he said.

08:57 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Sidhu to attend Imran Khan's swearing in

Punjab Minister and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived in Pakistan on Friday to attend Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony. He reached Lahore via Wagah Border. "I have come to Pakistan on my friend's (Imran) invitation. These are very special moments," Sidhu told reporters in Lahore.

