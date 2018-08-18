Imran Khan swearing-in LIVE updates: Guests start arriving at President House, oath-taking ceremony to begin shortly

Imran Khan swearing-in LIVE updates: Pakistan PM-elect to take oath as 22nd Premier of Pakistan today

Imran Khan swearing-in LIVE Updates: Pakistan Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan, 65, will be sworn in as the 22nd Premier of the southeast nation today. President Mamnoon Hussain will administer him the oath of office and secrecy at a glittering ceremony at 9:30 am in the President House in Islamabad. The cricketer-turned-politician was elected Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister by the National Assembly on Friday. Khan secured 176 votes out of the total 272 cast in polling in the Lower House of the Parliament. His opponent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif, who also is the younger brother of jailed leader Nawaz Sharif, got 96 votes. In the elections held on July 25, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won 149 seats.

Imran Khan swearing-in: Track all LIVE Updates here