Imran Khan resorts to war mongering during PoK visit, says India’s action in Kashmir will trigger global Muslim extremism

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo/PTI)

Imran Khan PoK speech: Despite being humiliated on all international forums after miserably failing to counter India diplomatically over the issue of Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan continues attempts to incite violence against India. Addressing a rally in Muzaffarabad of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Friday, Imran Khan once again pressed the warmongering button, saying that India’s action in Kashmir will result in rise of Muslim extremism.

Ever since the government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which provided special status to the region, on August 5, Islamabad has been threatening New Delhi with severe consequences. Imran Khan had in the past said that the Modi government’s decision is likely to trigger a war between the two nuclear nations. However, this is perhaps for the first time that he has cited a possibility of reaction from Muslims from across the world.

“I want to tell India that, by detaining thousands of people, you are pushing people into extremism. People will rise against India, and it is not just about Indian Muslims, there are 1.25 billion Muslims around the world. They all are watching this,” Reuters quoted Imran Khan, as saying.

“Our airforce then brought down their jets and captured their pilot. We returned him because we wanted to solve issues through dialogue. They (India) said that we returned him because we got afraid. Believers do not fear death, we did not return the pilot because we are scared of you,” Pakistani news website Dawn.com quoted Imran Khan, as saying.

The cricketer-turned-politician further said that he would raise the issue of Kashmir when he attends the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week. PM Modi is also scheduled to address the annual UN General Assembly session on September 27.

Imran Khan’s statement has come after Pakistan was left embarrassed at the UN on multiple occassions as it tried to garner the international community’s attention towards the Kashmir issue.

Speaking at UN HRC earlier this week, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had described India’s decision to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir as “illegal”. India, in response, had rebuked Qureshi’s remark and called the international forum to not let anyone “misuse the platform for malicious political agendas under the garb of human rights”.

“The world is aware that the fabricated narrative comes from the epicentre of global terrorism, where ringleaders are sheltered for years. This country conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of diplomacy,” Vijay Thakur Singh, secretary (East) Ministry of External Affairs, had said in her hard hitting reply to Qureshi’s statement.