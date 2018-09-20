Imran Khan pitches for big diplomatic move in maiden letter to Narendra Modi as Pakistan PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi expressing the desire to resume dialogue between two countries at the UN. The letter was sent after Modi congratulated Khan for winning the Pakistan general elections and sent him a communication note. In his letter to Modi, Khan sought a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York, scheduled to be held later this year.

The bilateral dialogue process between both neighbouring nations began in December, 2015 when Swaraj attended the ‘Heart of Asia’ in Islamabad. However, the initiative of initiating a dialogue could not take final shape. After assuming charge as PM, Imran Khan has stressed on the need for talks between the two countries. He had said that India and Pakistan must pursue “dialogue” to resolve the “conflicts”, including Kashmir. During his victory speech, PM Khan had said that Pakistan would take two steps to complement any step taken by New Delhi that would normalise the relationship.

In his letter last month, PM Modi pitched for meaningful, constructive and good bilateral ties. PM Modi had called Khan following his election victory in July this year and shared a telephonic conversation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he will head the Pakistani delegation in the absence of PM Khan at the 73rd UN General Assembly session. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will lead the Indian delegation at the UNGA session. If the talks take place in the US, this would the first ministerial-level bilateral meeting since Khan became Pakistan’s 22nd prime minister on August 18.

The 73rd UN General Assembly opens on September 18 in New York.