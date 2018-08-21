Imran Khan slams Indians attacking Navjot Singh Sidhu over Bajwa hug; here’s what Pakistan PM said

“Those in India who targeted him are doing a gt disservice to peace in the subcontinent – without peace our ppl cannot progress,” tweeted the newly appointed prime minister of Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his gesture of attending his oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad. Khan also attacked those targeting Sidhu for his visit and his gesture of hugging Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. “I want to thank Sidhu for coming to Pakistan for my oath taking. He was an ambassador of peace and was given amazing love & affection by people of Pakistan,” Khan tweeted.

“Those in India who targeted him are doing a great disservice to peace in the subcontinent – without peace our people cannot progress,” tweeted the newly appointed prime minister of Pakistan

Khan also touched upon the Kashmir issue while supporting Sidhu. “To move forward Pakistan and India must (engage in) dialogue and resolve their conflicts including Kashmir: The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading,” he said.

Sidhu had attended Khan’s oath-taking ceremony in Pakistan on Saturday. Sidhu’s visit to the nuclear-armed nation became a big issue back home as the leader was seen exchanging hugs with the chief of country’s disliked Army.

Many, including CM Amarinder Singh, Sidhu’s boss in the government, ridiculed his act. Some kin of martyrs also accused Sidhu of betraying the nation.

To move forward Pakistan and India must dialogue and resolve their conflicts incl Kashmir: The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading https://t.co/V2UkXp0WwS — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2018

Earlier in the day, Sidhu addressed a press conference where justified his gesture of Pakistan Army Chief and also drew parallels with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unscheduled trip to Pakistan as well as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s initiative of taking a bus service to Lahore.

“Vajpayee went there, there was Kargil. But Modi still went there uninvited. At least I was invited to attend the ceremony,” Sidhu said in his defence, and slammed the media for adopting double standards.