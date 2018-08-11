​​​
Imran Khan calls up Navjot Sidhu, invites him to swearing-in ceremony

Pakistan's prime minister-elect Imran Khan called up cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu to extend the invitation to his oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad on August 18, the Punjab minister said in a statement today.

Imran Khan invites Navjot Sidhu to his swearing-in ceremony. (PTI/Reuters)

Pakistan’s prime minister-elect Imran Khan called up cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu to extend the invitation to his oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad on August 18, the Punjab minister said in a statement today. Sidhu has accepted the invitation and informed the Union Home Ministry and the office of the Punjab Chief Minister about his intention to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), has personally telephoned Sidhu to extend the invitation, according to the statement.

Earlier, Sidhu said that he hoped that relations between India and Pakistan would improve with cricketer-turned-politician Khan becoming the prime minister of the neighbouring country.

