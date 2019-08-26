Imran Khan believes Germany and Japan are neighbours: Thank God he wasn’t my history teacher, says Anand Mahindra

Imran Khan said Germany and Japan are neighbors that killed millions of their civilians during World War-II. (Reuters)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is getting some history and geography lessons on social media after making a historic gaffe that Germany and Japan are neighbours that killed millions of their civilians during World War-II. Fact, Japan and Germany are not neighbours — Japan, an island in the Pacific Ocean, is in East Asia whereas Germany is located in Europe. Also, Japan and Germany did not fight against each other in the second World War, they were on the same side. However, both countries did fight against each other in the first World War.

But Pakistan Prime Minister Khan got his history and as well as geography completely wrong and said: “Trade strengthens ties…the more trade you have with each other your ties automatically gets stronger. Germany and Japan killed millions of their civilians until after the second world war they decided that they would have on the border — on the border region of Germany and Japan, they had joint industries. So now there is no question of them ever having bad relations because their economic interests are tied together.”

His video went viral here in India after industrialist Anand Mahindra shared the clip saying, “Thank you Oh Lord, for ensuring that this gentleman was not my History or Geography teacher…??”

Thank you Oh Lord, for ensuring that this gentleman was not my History or Geography teacher…???? pic.twitter.com/cIGxX0UdSh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 25, 2019

Not only in India, Imran Khan is also facing flak in Pakistan for his goof-up. Slamming him for his statement, former Pakistan foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar said that Khan has made Pakistan a laughing stock.

“Prime Minister has distorted both geography and history for all of us. And this wasn’t a slip of tongue. The Hon’ble Prime Minister went on at length to explain how Germany are neighbours and post World War-II in which they were in the same team – that is what history tells us. Japan is in East Asia and Germany is in Europe but Prime Minister are saying that both are neighbours. History tells us that they were in the same team in the second World War, the Prime Minister is saying that they were adversaries. He is our Prime Minister. You (Imran Khan) have made the whole Pakistan a laughing stock,” she said.