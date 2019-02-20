Imran Khan a Pakistan Army puppet, received instructions before speech, says ex-wife Reham Khan

Imran Khan’s ex-wife has made some serious allegations.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan is not done with her former husband, or so it appears. On Tuesday, Reham Khan told India Today TV that the Pakistan Prime Minister was a puppet in the hands of the Pakistan military. She added that the PTI chief was waiting for its instructions before making a statement on the radio broadcast on Pulwama terror attack that martyred over 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Adding that Khan rose to power by compromising on ideology and moderate policy, Reham Khan said that “Imran Khan has been doing what he is taught to do.”

She also admitted that Pakistan was already on the verge of being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), long before the Pulwama terror attack took place.

Reham Khan’s statements come just hours after Imran Khan asserted that Pakistan would not think before retaliating if India carried out any action against the country. The Pakistan Prime Minister also said that the state will act against those who are found involved in the attack provided India provides “actionable intelligence”.

“If you [the Indian government] think you will attack us and we will not think of retaliating, you are wrong. We will retaliate. We will have no other option other than retaliating. We all know starting a war is in the hands of humans, where it will lead us, only God knows,” Khan had said in the radio broadcast.

Reham Khan added that Pakistan as a country must take action not because the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes it so but because “it is in the interest of Pakistan”.

While admitting that the PTI chief said “the right thing”, she added that the country hasn’t seen him taking any action since he started his term as a PM.

Reham Khan added that Pakistan might not be involved with terror outfit JeM however Pakistan has a track record of failing to crack down hard on these organisations

She said that she feels that some think tanks worked on that speech but she thought that it was not his speech and that he was told “to do these things.”