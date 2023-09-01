Impossible for BJP to win 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says Rahul Gandhi at INDIA’s Mumbai meet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that the INDIA alliance represents more than half of India’s population, and if they come together, then it will be impossible for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During a press conference at the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi also said that two important decisions were taken in the two-day session. First, a coordination committee will be constituted, and second a seat sharing formula will be discussed soon and a resolution will be brought soon.

Reportedly, seat sharing could be finalised by September 30.

VIDEO | "Two important decisions were made in the session. First, a coordination committee will be constituted, and second, a seat-sharing formula will be discussed soon and a resolution will be brought on this," says Congress MP @RahulGandhi on INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/mk2wl5YxKT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2023

The third meeting of the INDIA alliance was held in Mumbai and was hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT) faction.

The Wayanad MP also said that differences between the alliance leaders were being ironed out smoothly.

“The real work in the alliance is the relationship that has been forged between the leaders of the alliance. The meeting has helped in building the rapport of the leaders. I can see there is flexibility in all leaders in the way we are approaching things… Of course, there are differences. But, I am extremely impressed by the way differences are being ironed out,” he said.

Gandhi also hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the China issue and claimed that there was an “accommodation that has happened between the government and China”.

“I spent a week in Ladakh. I went to Pangong Lake, right in front of where the Chinese are. I had a detailed discussion with the people of Ladakh, especially with the shepherds, leaders and common people. They categorically told me that the Chinese have taken Indian land, the PM is lying about the fact that the Chinese have not taken Indian land,” Rahul claimed.

“Every single person in Ladakh knows that they have been betrayed by the government of India. There is clearly an accommodation that has happened between the government and the Chinese, there is clearly a change on the borders,” he added.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc resolved to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together “as far as possible”, asserting that seat-sharing arrangements in states will be concluded at the earliest in a spirit of “give-and-take”.

Amid speculation of early polls and the formation of a panel to explore the possibility of ‘one nation, one election’, Opposition bloc leaders took crucial decisions, including setting up a 14-member coordination committee that will act as the top decision-making body of the alliance and start work on seat sharing.

Notably, a day earlier, the Centre announced that a Special Session of the Parliament will be convened from September 18-22.