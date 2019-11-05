Imphal IED blast: Five cops, one civilian injured in powerful blast

By: |
Imphal | Published: November 5, 2019 4:44:27 PM

The injured persons were rushed to a private hospital, the officer said, adding that the blast site has been cordoned off.

imphal, imphal blast, imphal ied blast, imphal explosion, manipur blast today, manipur ied blastTuesday’s blast is the second in four days in Imphal. (Twitter/ANI)

At least six persons, including five police commandos, were injured in a powerful IED blast at Imphal town of Manipur on Tuesday, police said. The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am. Among those injured were additional superintendent of police (Operations) of Imphal West district, one sub-inspector (SI), two assistant SIs and a rifleman, a police officer said.

A civilian was injured in the blast that also caused damage to some vehicles, he said. The injured persons were rushed to a private hospital, the officer said, adding that the blast site has been cordoned off. Tuesday’s blast is the second in four days in Imphal.

Watch video here:

On November 2, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by unidentified persons at Telipati area in Imphal East district injured three BSF jawans.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Imphal IED blast: Five cops, one civilian injured in powerful blast
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Dilip Ghosh says ‘intellectuals who eat beef should also consume dog meat’
2PMC Bank crisis has 8th victim in a 74-year-old Thane man
3Delhi air pollution: Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi suggests 2-4 capitals for country