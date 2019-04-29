Immigration system server faces tech glitches at Delhi airport; six international flights delayed

New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2019 10:16:26 AM

The incident comes a day after Air India's Passenger Service System faced technical glitches and was not functional for more than five hours.

Hundreds of passengers had a harrowing time at the Delhi airport early Monday as the immigration system server faced technical issues for around one and a half hours, affecting six international flights and resulting in long queues at the counters.

An airport official said technical glitches with the server lasted between 12.15 am and 1.45 am.

At around 1 am, an Air India official told PTI that the immigration system server was down at the airport and that crew for three Air India flights was also affected.

The system was restored at around 1.45 am, he said.

According to the official, six international flights were affected due to the server issue.

Out of the six flights, one was delayed for 50 minutes and another one for 25 minutes. Two flights were delayed by 17 minutes and another two by 18 minutes, he added.

A passenger, who was waiting for immigration check, said there has been a long delay due to server issues.

A public announcement was also made at the airport about the server problem and personnel started doing manual checking process, according to the passenger, who later took an Air India flight to San Francisco.

Many passengers took to Twitter to complain about the delay in immigration process and some of them also tweeted pictures of long queues at the airport.

The incident comes a day after Air India’s Passenger Service System faced technical glitches and was not functional for more than five hours.

The incident on Saturday early morning has also resulted in delay of scores of Air India flights.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the busiest airport in the country.

