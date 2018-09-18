Immigrants in US: China, India top the list; check details

As per the figures, the “foreign-born” population in America has reached its peak since 1910. In 1910, the immigrants’ share in the US population had peaked at 14.7%.

India has become the number one country from which the most number of immigrants reach the shore of the US till July 2017. The data released by the US Census Bureau shows that 95 lakh new immigrants settled in the US between 2010 and 2017. However, deaths and other reasons, 45 lakh were still in the US during July 2017 when the survey was conducted. Among that 45 lakh, 8 lakh were from India, which roughly translated into over 1 person in every 6 immigrants.

As per the figures, the “foreign-born” population in America has reached its peak since 1910. In 1910, the immigrants’ share in the US population had peaked at 14.7%. In July 2017, it stands at 13.7 per cent. According to the data, the total of immigrants in US is 4.45 crore till July 2017. It was 4 crore in 2010. Among the 4.45 crore immigrants, 26 lakh are from from India. China has the highest numbers- 28 lakh. Both China and India are followed by Filipinos (20 lakh), Salvadorans, Vietnamese, Cubans, Dominicans and Koreans.

As per the number, the Indian immigrant population has grown by 47% in seven years. But there are several Asian countries like Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh. Immigrant population from Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh have grown by 120 per cent, 95 per cent, 62 per cent.

The Trump Administration Monday decided to take only 30,000 refugees next year in the country, slashing the intake from 45,000 in 2018. “The United States anticipates up to 310,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Fiscal 2019. We propose resettling up to 30,000 refugees under the new ceiling,” the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State department.