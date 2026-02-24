The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for several parts of the country. Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are likely in parts of eastern, central and southern India over the next few days.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on February 24 and 25.

Central and Eastern India to see thunderstorms

In central India, places like Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh may see scattered rain along with thunderstorms and winds of 30 to 40 kmph on February 24. Similar weather is likely in Odisha, while West Bengal and Jharkhand may also experience rain and storm activity during the day. Some areas in Jharkhand and nearby regions have already reported cloudy skies and light showers, matching the forecast.

At present, weather conditions across India are mixed. While some areas are seeing cooler mornings and fog, others are getting rain or brief showers.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely over West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, and Telangana on February 24. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh may continue to receive thunderstorms on February 24 and 25.

Over nearby sea regions, strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are expected over parts of the south-central Bay of Bengal.

Snowfall to return in the Himalayas

Light rain and snowfall are likely in the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between February 24 and 28 due to western disturbances affecting north India. Some parts of Jammu and Kashmir may also receive light rain or snow during this period.

Delhi-NCR weather today

Delhi has been witnessing an early rise in temperatures this month, with maximum temperatures climbing well above normal levels. In recent days, the mercury has touched close to 30 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, temperatures may rise further towards the end of February, possibly crossing the low 30s during the day.

Even though it has mostly remained dry, early morning fog has been reported on some days, reducing visibility. Air quality in Delhi continues to be a concern, often staying in the poor category due to weak winds and stagnant conditions.

Weather outlook for Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Maharashtra

Over northwest India, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next four days and then remain stable for the following three days.

In Punjab, dense fog is expected in the morning hours, which could affect visibility and disrupt road and transport services.

Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh may see a drop of around 2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next three days, followed by a rise of 2 to 3 degrees. Maharashtra is not expected to see any major change in the next 24 hours, but temperatures may gradually increase after that. Gujarat could see a fall of 2 to 3 degrees in the next 24 hours, with stable conditions later.

No major change in maximum temperatures is expected across the rest of the country.