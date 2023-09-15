IMD Weather Update: Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts showers in several states – Check complete forecast

In a major respite for Delhiites from humid weather conditions, heavy rains along with thunderstorms lashed parts of the national capital, adjoining Noida, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Gurugram and Faridabad on Friday (September 15) morning. Prior to the onset of rain, the city experienced strong winds under cloudy skies today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers until Saturday. This light rain is expected to persist in the national capital and NCR region until September 20.

Delhi residents have endured scorching heat for the past few days, witnessing a temperature increase of eight degrees in just the last four days. The occurrence of rain in the city can be attributed to the excessive moisture content in the air. Moreover, the anticipated maximum temperature in the city is around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be approximately 27 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the humidity levels ranged between 93 percent and 63 percent.

Also Read IMD predicts ‘normal’ rainfall in September

Active monsoon conditions over Central India

In the meantime, the majority of Central India and the surrounding portions of Peninsular India will continue to experience active monsoon conditions. IMD said active monsoon conditions will prevail over east India on September 15; over central India during September 14th to 17th and west India from September 15th to 18th September, 2023.

The Met Office also said that rainfall activity is likely to be above normal over central, east & northeast India; normal to above normal over northwest and south Peninsular India during the week.

The meteorological department also predicted light to heavy rains over parts of Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Nagaland, among other states.

Region-wise weather forecast by IMD

East India: Expect light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms with fairly widespread to widespread coverage, along with lightning, in Odisha on September 14th, 15th, and 18th. There’s a chance of isolated heavy rainfall in Odisha on September14th, and even isolated extremely heavy rainfall. In Jharkhand, similar conditions are expected on September 14th and 15th. Gangetic West Bengal can anticipate rain on September 14th. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands will likely experience these conditions from September 14th to 18th.

Central India: Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms with fairly widespread to widespread coverage are expected in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha from September 14th to 17th, and in Chhattisgarh from September 14th to 16th. Isolated heavy rainfall is possible in Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh on September 14th and 15th, in West Madhya Pradesh from September 15th to 17th, and in Vidarbha on September 15th and 16th.

Northwest India: Uttarakhand can expect light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls from September 14th to 16th. The Jammu division may experience these conditions on September 14th, while southwest Uttar Pradesh will see them on September 15th. East Rajasthan is likely to have this weather pattern from September 14th to 17th, with isolated very heavy rainfall expected on September 16th.

South India: Light to moderate rainfall with fairly widespread to widespread coverage is expected in Telangana on September 14th and 15th, as well as in Kerala on September 14th of September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely in Telangana on September 14th.

West India: Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada can anticipate light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall from September 15th to the 18th. Gujarat Region will experience similar conditions from September 16th to 18th, and Saurashtra on September 17th and 18th. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region on September 16th-18th, and in Marathwada on September 16th.

Northeast India: In Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms with isolated heavy rainfall are expected on September 14th.