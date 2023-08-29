IMD Weather update: Assam, Meghalaya and other parts of Northeast to experience very heavy rainfall; Monsoon turns inactive for rest of India – Details inside

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said subdued monsoon activity is expected in most parts of the country for the next seven days, except for the Northeast region, where heavy rainfall is expected. The Weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall in parts of eastern and southern parts of India till Thursday.

Parts of Assam and Meghalaya are anticipated to experience heavy to very heavy rain, along with instances of extremely heavy precipitation during the period from August 28 to 31.

IMD also predicted significant rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Andaman & Nicobar Islands from August 28-31.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands on August 29, along with certain areas in Odisha experiencing thunderstorms with lightning on August 30-31.

“The western end of the Monsoon Trough continues to run along the foothills of the Himalayas. It is likely to remain to the north of its normal position during the next 5 days. The eastern end of the monsoon trough passes through Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Balurghat and thence eastwards to Manipur,” IMD statement read.

Meanwhile, parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may experience rains on August 28-29. The weather department has also predicted heavy rains in several places of Tamil Nadu today. “Hot and Humid weather likely to prevail over Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu during next 3 days,” IMD said.

Subdued monsoon expected for one week

The Met Office in its daily bulletin said that during the next one week subdued rainfall activity is likely over the rest parts of the country.

“Monsoon is unlikely to revive immediately. In fact, it will remain concentrated over the eastern Himalayas. For the next two days, it will be over Western Himalayas,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of climate and Meteorology at Skymet Weather.

‘Revival of monsoon after September 4’

“The models are suggesting there could be a revival of monsoon after September 4, though it may not be a strong revival. Till September 4, rain will be below normal and thus will bring down rainfall further. The question is how long the monsoon will be in normal activity. But it looks like it will be confined only to east-central India,” M Rajeevan, Former Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences and Climate Scientist told Hindustan Times.

7% deficiency in rainfall

The meteorological department also informed that there has been a 7% deficiency in monsoon rain since June 1, with a 17% deficiency over east and northeast India, 16% over the South Peninsula, 6% over Central India and 8% excess over northwest India. In contrast, July ended with a 5% surplus of rain.