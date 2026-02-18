The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi for light rainfall over the next few hours, as weather conditions over northwest India remain under the influence of a Western Disturbance. As per the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature will be 26-28 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 13-15 degrees Celsius, with a generally cloudy sky and the possibility of spells of very light rain along with thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places. Light rain lashed parts of Delhi early Wednesday, with visuals emerging from the Moti Bagh and Akshardham Temple area showing showers across pockets of the national capital.

Delhi weather forecast for today

IMD’s seven-day forecast indicates Delhi may see a spell of light rain with thunderstorms/lightning at isolated places, especially during the morning hours. Another spell of very light rain may occur later, accompanied by gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph towards the forenoon, followed by another light spell towards the afternoon.

The weather bulletin states that light rain is expected at many places over several districts, including Central, East, New Delhi, North, North East, North West, South, South East, Shahdra, South West and West, within the next three hours. The nowcast was issued at 4:09 am on February 18 and is valid till 9:36 am.

VIDEO | Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall. Early morning visuals from Akshardham Temple area. #Delhi #WeatherUpdate (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/k6JBtOq7UZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2026

Northwest India Weather Update

In a post on X, IMD stated that an orange nowcast has been issued for the districts of northern Rajasthan for light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) over the next three hours. Additionally, a yellow warning for light rainfall has been issued for Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh for the next three hours.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Moti Bagh. pic.twitter.com/IzXNIHymwZ — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2026

As per the Met Department, isolated light to moderate rain/snow is expected over the Western Himalayan region, whereas the plains of northwest India may experience isolated light rain with thunderstorms and lightning on February 18. The IMD has also flagged hailstorm activity at isolated places over Punjab, east Rajasthan, and Haryana on February 18.