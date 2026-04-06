Two western disturbances are expected to hit north-west India one after the other this week, with the strongest impact likely on April 7 and 8. Because of this, day temperatures in the region are expected to stay normal or slightly below normal and many areas may see rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

“Two western disturbances are set to impact northwest India this week, with peak activity expected on 7th & 8th April. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over the Kashmir Valley on 7th April,” the weather department said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

What is a western disturbance?

A western disturbance is a weather system that comes from the Mediterranean region and often brings sudden rain or snowfall to northern parts of India.

The IMD also said that temperatures across most parts of the country are likely to remain normal or slightly below normal over the next seven days. This is due to several weather systems active in different regions, including a western disturbance in the north-west, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast, and another upper-air cyclonic system over Rayalaseema, along with a trough extending towards the Gulf of Mannar.

Rain and thunderstorms likely till April 9

Because of these combined factors, many parts of central, eastern, and southern India are likely to experience rain along with thunderstorms and lightning until April 9.

States likely to be affected

States such as Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, and Jharkhand may be affected by this wet weather.

In Uttar Pradesh, some areas may get light rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds today. The IMD has advised people to stay alert during lightning and sudden storms. These conditions could also bring temporary relief from the heat in some places.

Delhi-NCR is likely to see partly cloudy skies through the day, with chances of thunderstorms and rain. Strong winds and lightning may occur as an active western disturbance affects the region. Cloud cover and intermittent showers are expected to keep temperatures slightly below normal, offering some relief from the heat.

Meanwhile, day temperatures in north-west India are expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius until April 6, then drop by 2 to 4 degrees on April 7 and 8, before increasing again by 2 to 4 degrees between April 9 and 11.

Is Mumbai expecting rainfall on April 6?

Mumbai is expected to remain warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. There is no major rain forecast, but a few isolated showers may occur due to shifting wind patterns along the coast. Temperatures will likely stay in the low to mid-30s°C, which is normal for this time of the year.

Partly cloudy skies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad may see partly cloudy skies, with chances of thunderstorms later in the day. Weather activity over southern India could lead to brief rain spells in some areas, along with lightning and gusty winds across parts of Telangana.

Which parts of Karnataka are set to receive rainfall

Several parts of Karnataka, especially interior regions, could receive scattered rainfall and thunderstorms due to unstable weather conditions and moisture in the air. Cloud cover may also help keep daytime temperatures slightly lower.

Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara districts are likely to see windy conditions along with rain. Meanwhile, coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi, along with northern interior regions including Bagalkot, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Belgaum, Dharwad and Haveri, may witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.