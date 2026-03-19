The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of unsettled weather across large parts of the country from March 19 onward, with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and hail expected over parts of northwest, central, and east India over the next few days. As per the IMD weather bulletin, scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue over the Western Himalayan region and the plains of northwest India till March 20, whereas similar conditions are likely to prevail over central and eastern India till March 22. The Weather Department has also informed that no significant heatwave conditions are likely over the next week.

IMD Weather update for Delhi-NCR

For Delhi and the wider NCR, the Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi has predicted generally cloudy skies, thunderstorms, lightning, and spells of light rain on March 19 and March 20. An orange alert has been issued for both days. The advisory extends across Delhi as well as Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and speeds touching up to 50 kmph in some spells.

What should National Capital residents expect on March 19?

As per the Delhi weather bulletin, March 19 is likely to bring cloudy skies, initial spells of very light rain or drizzle in the forenoon, followed by one or two spells of light rain in the afternoon and evening.

Bengaluru Weather update

Bengaluru is expected to see hazy sunshine on Thursday, March 19, with the temperature likely to vary between 20 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius. There is no rain warning in today’s forecast. Weather conditions are expected to be mostly dry for today.

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Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and these regions may see heavy rain or hailstorms

According to the Met Department, isolated hailstorm activity is expected to take place over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and East Rajasthan on March 19 and March 20. West Rajasthan may also witness hail on March 19, whereas East Uttar Pradesh is expected to have similar weather patterns on March 20.

Heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh on March 19 and March 20. In east and central India, Odisha is expected to witness hail during March 10-21, and East Madhya Pradesh on March 19 and 20. Similar weather conditions will persist in West Bengal, Jharkhand, West Madhya Pradesh, and Sikkim on March 20 and 21.