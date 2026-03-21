Large parts of the country are expected to remain under the influence of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next few days, while no major heatwave conditions are likely for now, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Weather Department also indicated that widespread thunderstorm activity and back-to-back western disturbances may keep daytime temperatures around normal or below normal during the coming week.

Delhi weather update

For Delhi, the forecast for March 21 points to a partly cloudy sky, with minimum temperatures expected to hover around 26-28 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 13-15 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain alert for West Bengal, Sikkim; storms in Odisha, Northeast from March 21

The IMD predicted continued thunderstorm activity over parts of east and central India on March 21, with hail and strong winds in some pockets. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may see heavy rainfall on March 21, with the possibility of very heavy rain in isolated areas. Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha could also witness intense thunderstorm conditions on March 21.

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In the Northeast, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected over Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram on March 21. In southern India, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms may continue over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till March 22 and over Rayalaseema and Telangana on March 21.

Is any heatwave expected?

The IMD has said that no significant heatwave conditions are likely to occur in the next week. The department attributed this to large-scale thunderstorm activity in many parts of the country and the repeated approach of western disturbances.

IMD Weather forecast for Himachal Pradesh

Snowfall continued in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh for the fourth straight day, with the wet spell expected to continue until March 25. The Shimla Meteorological Office has also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in isolated parts of Kullu, Chamba, Mandi and Kangra on Monday. As per IMD, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from March 22, with another active system expected from March 26.