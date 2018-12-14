IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha due to deep depression over Bay of Bengal

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for the state in the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal for December 17. (Representational Image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal would trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha.

It said light to moderate rain/ thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places in Odisha on December 16, at many places over the interior districts of the state and a few places over districts of coastal Odisha on December 17.

It also said that rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in the state on December 18.

Since the system is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours, Distance Cautionary Signal No-I has been hoisted at all ports of Odisha.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada on December 17 afternoon, the IMD said.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into southwest and adjoining southeast of the Bay of Bengal on Friday. They have also been advised not to venture into southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on December 15 and westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on December 16 and 17.