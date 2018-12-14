IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha due to deep depression over Bay of Bengal

By: | Published: December 14, 2018 6:23 PM

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada on December 17 afternoon, the IMD said.

rainfall in odisha, odisha weather, odisha rain, odisha rainfall, odisha flood, odisha cyclone, cyclone titli, bay of bengalA heavy rainfall warning has been issued for the state in the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal for December 17. (Representational Image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal would trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha.

It said light to moderate rain/ thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places in Odisha on December 16, at many places over the interior districts of the state and a few places over districts of coastal Odisha on December 17.

It also said that rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in the state on December 18.

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for the state in the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal for December 17.

Since the system is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours, Distance Cautionary Signal No-I has been hoisted at all ports of Odisha.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada on December 17 afternoon, the IMD said.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into southwest and adjoining southeast of the Bay of Bengal on Friday. They have also been advised not to venture into southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on December 15 and westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on December 16 and 17.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha due to deep depression over Bay of Bengal
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition