IMD predicts freak weather events over two decades if emission not contained

The India Meteorological Department (IMF) has predicted catastrophic weather events in the next two decades if emissions are not contained. It also said that the year 2000 was a ‘tipping point’ for the impact of climate change-led events in the country.

The Hindustan Times reports that IMD in its recent report documented a gradual and significant rise in the annual mean temperature from 2000 onwards. The department said that there has been a perceptible spike in the temperature in past two decades.

According to the report, the global surface temperature has increased by about 1.1 degrees Celsius between 1850 and 1900. The rise in temperature has been the highest since 2000 with the 20 warmest recorded years all occurring in the past 22 years, the HT report said citing World Meteorological Organization report.

India has witnessed 11 of 15 warmest years occurred between 2004 and 2018. The report claims that India is projected to experience a temperature rise of 1.5 degrees by 2040 if measures are not taken to curb greenhouse gas. This could lead to extreme weather which would affect agriculture, coastal communities, and animal species.

Last year, scientists had warned that cities like Kolkata could face deadly heat waves like the one that claimed over 2,000 lives in India in 2015. The researchers had claimed that an analysis of 44 of the 101 most populous “megacities” showed that the number of cities experiencing heat waves doubled with 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming.

They further said that the current trend would potentially expose more than 350 million additional people to heat waves by 2050.

In 2018, the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction in a report claimed that India suffered a whopping $79.5 billion economic loss due to climate-related disasters in the last 20 years.