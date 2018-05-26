IMD issues warning about severe cyclonic storm ‘Mekunu’

(Image: IMD)

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding cyclone ‘Mekunu’ for Maharashtra-Goa coast.

Mekunu is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and into a severe one in subsequent 24 hours.

Cyclone Mekunu neared the Arabian Peninsula on Friday as after causing damage in Oman.

At least 40 people were reported missing on Socotra while some were feared dead as flash floods washed away thousands of animals and cut power lines on the isle in the Arabian Sea.

Earlier, dust storms, followed by heavy rainfall and lightning, hit various parts of the country.

From Delhi to West Bengal to Andhra Pradesh, many states witnessed the loss of lives and properties.

Meanwhile, Light to moderate thundershower is expected to occur over Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the next three to five days, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, an IMD scientist said, “The South-west monsoon has advanced to some parts of south Andaman sea, Nicobar Islands and south-east Bay of Bengal. Due to the trough and upper cyclonic circulations, light to moderate rain thundershower likely to occur over Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over next three to four days,”

According to a release by IMD, “In view of the strengthening and deepening of cross-equatorial flow and enhanced cloudiness and rainfall, Southwest Monsoon has advanced into South Andaman Sea, some parts of South Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands, today. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through lat. 50N/ Long 800E, lat.80N/ Long 870E, Car-Nicobar, and lat. 110N/ Long 990E.”

“Conditions are favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of South Arabian Sea, Comorin-Maldives areas, some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, north Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands during next 48 hours. Conditions are very likely to become favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Comorin area, South Kerala, South Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours,” the release read.