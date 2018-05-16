IMD issues fresh thunderstorm, squall warning

According to the advisory, a thunderstorm, accompanied by a squall, was likely at isolated places over West Bengal and Odisha tomorrow. (Reuters)

The meteorological department has issued a weather warning of thunderstorm, squall and dust-storm at various places in the country tomoal Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep, the advisory said. There was a western disturbancrrow. According to the advisory, a thunderstorm, accompanied by a squall, was likely at isolated places over West Bengal and Odisha tomorrow.

A thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty winds, were “very likely” at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, coaste over north Pakistan and Afghanistan and a cyclonic circulation over south-east Rajasthan and the western parts of Madhya Pradesh, it said, adding that a thunderstorm and a dust-storm were “very likely” in Rajasthan.

“Heatwave conditions very likely over some parts of West Rajasthan and in one or two pockets of East Rajasthan. Heavy rain at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala and Lakshadweep,” the advisory said.